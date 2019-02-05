Kilkenny Gig Guide, February 6 - 12, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

The Lonesome Ace Stringband, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €13/11.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Open Mic, Ryan’s Bar, 9pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Neil Delamere, Langton’s Ballroom, 8pm, €25.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Damian Carroll and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 9.30pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

St Mary’s Parish Castlecomer Dinner Dance, Springhill Court Hotel, 7.30pm, €25.

The Kilquan Players: Poor Jimmy, Coon Hall, 8pm.

Fishamble: On Blueberry Hill, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €21/19.

John Needs Pembro Musical Variety Night, Newpark Hotel, 8pm, €10.

Drops of Green, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.

Red Hot Copy Peppers, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm,

Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler's Inn, 10pm.

The Electrix & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Trad with Antony Mcauley and Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

The Kilquan Players: Poor Jimmy, Coon Hall, 8pm.

Fishamble: On Blueberry Hill, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €21/19.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

LB2, Left Bank, 8pm.

Johnny Brady, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

Party Night with DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller’s, 9pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music, Rafter Dempsey's, 10pm.

Oldskool, Langton’s Nightclub, 10.30pm, €7.

Sunday

Film: Back to the Future, Watergate Theatre, 3pm, €8/4.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad an Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

Tuesday

An Grianán Theatre Productions: Manny Man's History of Ireland, Watergate Theatre, 11am, €37/13/11.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm