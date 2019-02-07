Kids' Movie Nights are back at O'Loughlin Gaels in Kilkenny

Next Friday, February 15, at 6:30pm, O’Loughlin Gaels Camogie Club presents the Cinema Classic “Beauty and The Beast” - a story of a beautiful young O’Loughlins Camogie girl falling in love with a broken-up Special Junior corner back from across town.

Ah no it’s not... but a great Disney production of the popular tale!

Doors open at 6:30pm - Admission is €5 and includes popcorn and drink.

With the weekend that’s in it, parents can head into town for that romantic meal and be back to collect at 9pm.



All proceeds towards Junior Camogie Champions medal presentation night on March 9.