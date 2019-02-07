Tear into February with top musical acts in Kilkenny this week

St Valentine’s Day is not too far away but there’s plenty to love on the local music scene in the time leading up to Cupid’s big date and almost all genre passions are covered.

Thursday’s Sofa Sessions sees the talented Irish duo of Sam Comerford and Matthew Jacobson take over the weekly spot at Billy Byrne’s Bar. Taking to the stage as Insufficient Funs the pair wield their magic of alternative free improv groove jazz from 9pm.

Friday reveals a musical variety night led by some of the county’s most talented youths. It unfolds at the Newpark Hotel from 8pm and features a performance by Gaelscoil Osrai Choir which will be conducted by Ruth Carolan.

There’s also traditional Irish music with Gaeltacht Chill Chainnigh, classical music by Dynamica, Kilkenny School of Dance will put on a display and there are solo offerings from Niamh Doyle, Millie Drennan, Oisin Clune Farrell, Katie Breen, Anna Walsh, Georgia Shine, Julianne Bergin and Kevin with Aisling. It’s all in aid of the John Needs Pembro fundraising campaign.

The same night tribute act Red Hot Copy Peppers play Kyteler’s Inn from 9pm. The grouping went from fans to fanatic reproducers of the fabulous sounds of a band that delivered such hits as Scar Tissue, Under the Bridge and Give it Away. So while the real thing may be touring Australia at the moment and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers don’t hit Dublin’s The Academy until March, here’s a solid show on your doorstep this weekend!

On Saturday there’s music and dancing with Johnny Brady at the Rhu Glenn Hotel in Slieverue from 9pm.

Back in Kilkenny City The Buddies play the bar at the Home Rule Club.

And if classic hip hop’s your thing then Langton’s Nightclub’s a promising party point. Oldskool lead the evolution of hip hop performing the hits of the world’s biggest acts of the genre from the last forty years. Expect tracks by Run DMC, Beastie Boys, Missy Elliott, Eminem, Kanye West and more. It kicks off from 10.30pm and continues late.

So stick with the reliables, or get out and try something new, there’s plenty to choose from.