Life in the 1830s - Graig History Society Lecture

Graignamanagh Historical Society's next talk will be held on Friday, February 15, in the Library in Graignamanagh.



The title of the talk will be:“Everyday Life in the 1830’s” and will be given by the well-known historian and genealogist Mr Frank Clarke from Glynn, St Mullins.



In his talk, Frank will deal with the appalling living conditions of that time in the Baronies of Gowran and St Mullins