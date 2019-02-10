You are invited... to a mock wedding!

Railyard Ladies and Railyard Football Club are hosting the wedding of the year - “Mock Wedding” on Saturday April 20, tickets €25, and takes place in Avalon House Hotel - a great night guaranteed.



Wedding Attire Plea - if you have any wedding attire, Bridal Gowns, Bridesmaids Dresses, etc hidden away in the attic and would like to donate we would be glad to take them off your hands - please contact Orla on 087 6873808.