You are invited... to a mock wedding!

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Railyard mock wedding

Railyard Ladies and Railyard Football Club are hosting the wedding of the year - “Mock Wedding” on Saturday April 20, tickets €25, and takes place in Avalon House Hotel - a great night guaranteed.


Wedding Attire Plea - if you have any wedding attire, Bridal Gowns, Bridesmaids Dresses, etc hidden away in the attic and would like to donate we would be glad to take them off your hands - please contact Orla on 087 6873808.