Panto time in Gowran

The Gowran pantomime, Cinderella runs in Gowran Hall on February 18, 19, 20, 22, 23 at 8pm.

There will be a matinee on February 24 at 3pm.



Tickets for each performance are available by calling Eileen on 083 3980799 and are €12 for adults, €10 for OAPs and students and €8 for children.



The production is directed by Don O’Connor and features a top-notch acting, magical music, dynamite dancing, laugh-out-loud comedy, audience sing-alongs and plenty of adventure.