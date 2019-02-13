Try some karaoke or skip back in time at the theatre in Kilkenny this week

What are you looking for this week, gig wise? Whatever it is you’re sure to find something to enjoy on the local music scene where you can dip your toe into the waters of the past, enjoy something new or try your talent at karaoke.

On Thursday skip back in time at the Watergate Theatre. Tommy Swarbrigg presents ‘Reeling in The Showband Years’ from 8pm. It’s the tenth anniversary of the smash hit show which features Ronan Collins, Red Hurley, Linda Martin, Keith and Lorraine McDonald, The Conquerors Showband, Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg, Dave Lawlor and more.

While over at Billy Byrne’s Bar Aleka sings Nina Simone from 9pm. She’s the guest of The Sofa Sessions and will be accompanied by Colm O’Hara on trombone and Derek Whyte on bass.

Friday features Donegal folk blues duo Blackbird and Crow aided by Richie Healy at John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre from 9pm. At the same time The Kilo 1977 sets up tunes of love and heartbreak at Bily Byrne’s Bar.

Matt the Millers sparks Wildfire with a DJ spinning late night sounds.

Moira’s Open Night runs at the Home Rule Club. This is a monthly event and you’ll be made very welcome.

Rafter Dempsey’s hosts its new weekly karaoke night from 10pm. So if you ever though you could handle the vocals of the likes of Adele, Elvis or Gloria Gaynor here’s your chance to shine!

Murmur play Ryan’s Bar from 10.30pm. The alternative band is based here in Kilkenny and features some strong, well-known local talent.

Saturday marks a return for Eddi Reader as she brings her Cavalier Tour to the Watergate Theatre from 7.30pm.

The Artisanals take in Kilkenny as part of their European tour. Find the five-piece from the USA at John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre from 9pm.

While Johnny Scully plays the bar at the Home Rule Club.

On Sunday then it's a case of choose your own tunes at the Kilkenny Record Fair which kicks off at Brewery Corner from 11am. Take them home and set yourself up to face another week of fun.