Childrens' Internet Safety - a talk for adults

The Parents’ Association of Church Hill NS, Danesfort, invites you to attend a free talk on children’s internet safety.



This talk will be held in Church Hill NS on Wednesday February 27 at 7:30pm.



Parents / grandparents from Cuffesgrange, Danesfort, Burnchurch and beyond are welcome to attend.



Tea and coffee will be provided. If you wish to make a donation on the night, this money will be used to cover the cost of running the event.