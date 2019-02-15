Childrens' Internet Safety - a talk for adults
The Parents’ Association of Church Hill NS, Danesfort, invites you to attend a free talk on children’s internet safety.
This talk will be held in Church Hill NS on Wednesday February 27 at 7:30pm.
Parents / grandparents from Cuffesgrange, Danesfort, Burnchurch and beyond are welcome to attend.
Tea and coffee will be provided. If you wish to make a donation on the night, this money will be used to cover the cost of running the event.
