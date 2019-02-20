Clay Castles and the Shamrock Slime Factory for kids in Kilkenny

There's a new KDC Kids Club at Kilkenny Design Centre.



The club will hold a series of children’s events on the design Centre’s mezzanine floor. There will also be ‘pop up family entertainment’ in the day restaurant which can be enjoyed over the new carvery lunch menu over coming months.



The first event ‘Clay Castles,’ presented by Black Cats Arts & Crafts, kicks off this Saturday, February 24. It is suitable for 5 to 11 year olds who, inspired by Kilkenny Castle, will get the chance to make castles from clay!



Clay Castles cost €12 per child for one hour, including materials and a hot chocolate. Families of each participant will also receive 10% off food and drinks until 4pm.



‘Shamrock Slime Factory’ takes place on Sunday, March 10. Children will mix up a slimey leprechaun potion ahead of St. Patrick’s weekend. They will learn the essential slime making ingredients, skills and magic words at this fun filled children’s workshop!



See Kilkenny Design Centre social media or call 0567722118.