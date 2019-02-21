Grab your gladrags for Kilkenny's Blue Light Ball

Saturday night from 7pm sees the Blue Light Ball kick off at Hotel Kilkenny.

Organised each year by those working in the emergency services, it’s typically attended by nurses, gardai, paramedics, fire personnel and others across the sector, though anybody is welcome to attend. The Garda Band is back to entertain along with The Electrix and DJ while there are spot prizes galore.

Proceeds will go to Scoliosis Advocacy Network and the Special Baby Care Unit at St Luke’s Hospital.