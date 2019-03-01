The story of 200 years of the O’Leary Family in Graignamanagh - History Society talk

Graignamanagh Historical Society's next talk will be “ The Story of 200 years of the O’Leary Family in Graignamanagh 1819-1919” by Philip Murphy.



It will be held in the library on Friday, March 15 at 8pm.



Philip Murphy is a long-time member of the Graignamanagh Historical Society and an Author of a number of publications.

He also compiled the Anthology “The O’Leary Footprint”, which outlines the contribution of the O’Leary Family to Graignamanagh.