The story of 200 years of the O’Leary Family in Graignamanagh - History Society talk
Graignamangh Quay, Kilkenny
Graignamanagh Historical Society's next talk will be “ The Story of 200 years of the O’Leary Family in Graignamanagh 1819-1919” by Philip Murphy.
It will be held in the library on Friday, March 15 at 8pm.
Philip Murphy is a long-time member of the Graignamanagh Historical Society and an Author of a number of publications.
He also compiled the Anthology “The O’Leary Footprint”, which outlines the contribution of the O’Leary Family to Graignamanagh.
