The First Dáil - history talk in Freshford

Noted Kilkenny historian Mr Jim Maher will deliver a lecture on “Soloheadbeg and the First Dáil” at St Lachtain’s Church and Arts Centre, Freshford on Tuesday, March 12 at 8pm.



On the same evening an exhibition of War of Independence memorabilia from the Jim Hayes collection will be shown. The exhibition will be open at 7pm, followed by the lecture at 8pm.



Admission is €5. Entry to the hall is through the church. Light refreshments will be served afterwards