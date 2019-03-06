Phil Coulter in Langton's features on this week's Kilkenny music trail

The weather’s been even more unpredictable than usual, ranging from falling snowflakes to overheated temperatures for this time of year.

But whatever Mother Nature’s showing there are lots of venues where you can go to stay out of its way. If you’ve some talent to share and some time to spare then Ryan’s Bar is where you should be tonight (Wednesday).

The monthly open mic night is also great if you enjoy live entertainment in the form of music, song, poetry or stories. Anything could unfold and the atmosphere is usually great.

The legend that is Phil Coulter returns to Langton’s Ballroom on Thursday night (see above). Catch the award-winning musician, singer, songwriter and all-round talented guy of the Irish scene at the local venue from 8pm.

The composer, pianist, writer and producer of the hits The Town I Loved So Well, Congratulations, and My Boy (recorded by Elvis Presley and Richard Harris). Tickets are available from Langton’s, tel 056-7765133 and www.set.ie.

Point Blank provide the soundtrack at Matt the Miller’s on Friday night followed by a DJ until late. Pegged as the one of the region’s premier wedding bands it features the fab foursome of Dave, Pat, Phil and Paul who between them are known to whip up a storm with energetic performances of some well-known hits from across the genres.

On Saturday Tina McGarry plays the bar at the Home Rule Club. If it’s music and social dancing you’re searching for then Slieverue’s your destination. There the night’s entertainment is led by Eamonn Jackson at the Rhu Glenn Hotel from 9pm.

In the city, the Techworks 19 launch party kicks off at Brewery Corner from 9pm. Entry is free for a superb line-up of Wired Deep, Jack Cullen, Aidan Murphy, Kevin Fanning and Shane Dabinett. This is a strictly over-18s gig.

And Government Cheese play Hackett’s Bar from 10pm. A mix of Kilkenny and Abbeyleix, the band’s talent comes in the form of members Fiachra Murphy, Brian Killeen and Paul Short.

Sunday’s stop-offs should always include The Pumphouse where The Barflies are always entertaining.