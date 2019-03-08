Compline services during Lent each Wednesday in Kilkenny

A special service of Compline will be held in St John’s Priory Church (Church of Ireland) each Wednesday throughout Lent between 7-8pm.

Compline is the last service of the night, traditionally said by monks before they went to bed. The English word ‘compline’ is derived from the Latin completorium, as Compline is the ‘completion’ of the working day.

Compline is a quiet service often attended throughout Lent as a way for people to help reflect on their spiritual lives in preparation for Easter. St Benedict was the first to use the term in his Rule for monks that ordered their day according to times for prayer, work, and rest.

The services began this week on Ash Wednesday, and will run until April 10. All members of the Kilkenny community are warmly welcome to attend.