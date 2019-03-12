Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, March 13-19, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Kilkenny Music Festival, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €12.

Book launch: Drawn to Tunes, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild: Whiskey and Food Pairing, Hibernian Hotel, 7.30pm, €25.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

John Needs Pembro Cabaret, Kilford Arms Hotel, 8.30pm.

Cuchulainn and Irish Dancers, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Danny Burke, Brewery Corner, 9pm.

Trad, O’ Gorman's, 9.30pm.

Colm Cahill and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Whiskers of Lichen, Ryan's Bar, 7pm.

Tradfest: Altan, St Canice's Cathedral, 7:30pm, €26.

Tradfest: Orla Fallon, Anocht Restaurant, 7:30pm, (sold out).

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Doherty's Bar, 8pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Pembroke Hotel, 8pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.

Kilfenora Céilí Band, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, (sold out).

Kilkenny Mental Health Association Table Quiz, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €40 (team of four).

Comedy: Terry Norman, Brewery Corner, 8:30pm, €8.

Trad, Bollard's Bar, 8:30pm.

Irish Red Cross Pub Quiz, Tim's Bar, Thomastown.

Moira's Open Mic Night, Home Rule Club, 9pm.

Tradfest: Trú, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €13.50.

Wandering Souls, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9:30pm.

Divil The Bit, Lanigan's, 9:30pm.

Tradfest Bulmer's Live Sessions, The Pumphouse, 9:30pm.

Andrew McGuinness, Poc Fada, 9:30pm.

Dave Mears, Rivercourt Hotel, 10pm.

Pascal Walsh, JB Burke's, 10pm.

Tradfest Bulmer's Live Sessions, Kernal at Kilkenny Inn, 10pm.

Tradfest Bulmer's Live Sessions, Rafter Dempsey's, 10pm.

Tradfest: Yvonne Casey & band, Paris Texas, 10pm, (sold out).

Acousticats, Kyteler's Inn, 10pm.

Wildfire & DJ Eoin B, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan's.

LB2, Left Bank, 10pm.



Saturday

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, The Pumphouse, 5pm.

The Irish Groove, The Field, 6pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Sullivan's Taproom, 6pm.

Antony Mcauley & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Whiskers of Lichen, Ryan's Bar, 7pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Hoban Bar at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 7pm.

Tradfest: KGB & CBS Kilkenny, St Canice's Cathedral, 7pm, €31.

Divil The Bit, Lanigan's, 7:30pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Main Bar, Newpark Hotel, 8pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Doherty's Bar, 8pm.

Charlie is a Clepto, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €17/15.

Eigse Players: I'm Not Dead Yet, Thomastown Community Centre, 8pm, €10.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.

LB2, Left Bank, 8pm.

Declan Nerney, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

Pascal Walsh & Friends, Christy's, 9pm.

Party Night with DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller's, 9pm.

Benefit Night, O'Hara's Pub, Thomastown, 9pm.

Theme Time Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tradfest: Cry Monster Cry, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm, €16.

Trad, Bollard's Bar, 9:30pm.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Ross Kearly, Rivercourt Hotel, 10pm.

Sean & Steve, Rafter Dempsey's, 10pm.

The Buddies, Home Rule Club, 10pm.

Tomas Jackman, JB Burke's, 10pm.

Liam Moore & Friends, Hackett's Bar, 10pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Pembroke Hotel, 10pm.

Tradfest: Téada with Séamus Begley, Set Theatre at Langton's, 10pm, €21.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 10pm.

Dodging Bullets, Poc Fada, 10pm.

Langton's Nightclub, 10:30pm.

The Pearly Whites, Left Bank, 10:30pm.

Sunday

Great Wheelbarrow Dash & Wet The Shamrock Swim, Thomastown, 12pm.

Graignamanagh St Patrick's Day Parade, 12pm.

Ballyragget St Patrick's Day Parade, 12:30pm.

Kilkenny City St Patrick's Day Parade, 1:30pm.

Urlingford St Patrick's Day Parade, 1:30pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler's Inn, 3pm.

Ross Kearly, Rivercourt Hotel, 3pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Hoban Bar at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 3pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Brewery Corner, 3pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Surprise venue, 3pm.

Goresbridge St Patrick's Day Parade, 3:30pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Sullivan's Taproom, 4pm.

Comhaltas Kilkenny, Bollard's Bar, 4pm.

Rusty Springs, The Field, 5pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, The Pumphouse, 5pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Syd Harkins, 5:30pm.

Trad, O'Gorman's, 6pm.

Trad, Lanigan's, 6pm.

Tomas Jackman, JB Burke's, 6pm.

Trad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Whiskers of Lichen, Ryan's Bar, 6pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Left Bank, 6pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Poc Fada, 6pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Pembroke Hotel, 7pm.

Tradfest: Iarla Ó Lionáird & Steve Cooney, Set Theatre at Langton's, 7pm, €21.

Open Trad Session, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

Derek Ryan, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler's Inn, 9pm.

Divil The Bit, Lanigan's, 9pm.

Barefoot, Orchard House, 9:30pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Christy's, 9:30pm.

The Barflies, The Pumphouse, 9:30pm.

Tradfest: Reel to Reel, Paris Texas, 9:30pm.

Drops of Green, Poc Fada, 9:30pm.

Dave Mears Duo, Rivercourt Hotel, 10pm.

Coscán, Hackett's Bar, 10pm.

Ballads, JB Burke's, 10pm.

Tradfest: Scullion & friends, Set Theatre at Langton's, 10pm, €21.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Rafter Dempsey's, 10pm.

Monday

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Sullivan's Taproom, 1pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Rafter Dempsey's, 3pm.

Tradfest: Delia Murphy Tribute, Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 3pm,.

Ross Kearly, Rivercourt Hotel, 3pm.

Tradfest: Caladh Nua, Paris Texas, 4:30pm.

Throwing Shapes, The Field, 5pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Tradfest Bulmers Live Sessions, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm.

Cuchulainn & Irish Dancers, Lanigan's, 9pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Shane Joyce, Brewery Corner, 9pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10:30pm.