Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, March 20 - 26, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Lecture: William Marshall & his South East Castles, Rothe House, 8pm, €10/7.

Menopause the Musical, Watergate Theatre, 6pm & 8.30pm, (sold out).

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Chamber Philharmonic Europe, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €19/16.

Sister Acts, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 8pm, €5.

Kilcumney Players: Play On, Ionad Dara, Goresbridge, 8.30pm, €12/8/5.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Teac Tom: A Night at the Oskars, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 7.30pm, €25.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Gowran Pitch and Putt Quiz, Loughlin’s Lounge, 8pm, €20 (team of four).

Kilcumney Players: Play On, Ionad Dara, Goresbridge, 8.30pm, €12/8/5.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Karaoke Night, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Divine Invention and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s

Saturday

Kilkenny Islamic Culture Exhibition, River Court Hotel, 12pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Beyond the Horizon Pink Floyd Tribute, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €23/21.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Pat Shortt, Springhil Court Hotel, 8pm.

Kilcumney Players: Play On, Ionad Dara, Goresbridge, 8.30pm, €12/8/5.

Mullinavat Macra: Divil The Bit, Andy’s Pub, Ballyhale, 8.30pm, €5.

St Patrick’s Parish Lourdes Fund Cabaret, The Village Inn, 9pm, €5.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 9pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub, 10.30pm.

Sunday

Music in Kilkenny: Carducci Quartet with Julian Bliss, Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 4pm, €16.87.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Mike Denver, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 8pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, Cleere’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10.30pm.

Tuesday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Garden Talk, Kilkenny Castle, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm.

Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.



Any Day

Exhibition: A Question of Love, Blackbird Gallery, to Saturday.

Presentation Convent Pupils photography exhibition, Castlecomer Library, until Saturday.

