Mike Denver in Kilkenny this weekend

Mike Denver, affectionately, known as the Galway Boy, is in Kilkenny this weekend for a special evening at Lyrath Estate Hotel.

Mike is at the height of his powers and this year celebrates 14 years on the entertainment scene. His meteoric rise in popularity culminated with him being voted Entertainer of the Year 2016 together with No 1 album of the Year, Cut Loose, at the ACMA Awards in RTE.

Backed by a band comprising Ireland’s top musicians, Mike presents a high energy show which features all his hits including Tommy K, Wasn’t that a Party, Galway Girl, Paddy, and more. Special guests are Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam.

The event takes place at Lyrath Estate Hotel this Sunday, March 24. Tickets, priced €30, are available at hotel reception. Call 056-7760088, see Ticketmaster.ie or pay at the door on the night.