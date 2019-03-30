Fun Filled Easter Trail on offer at Mount Congreve Gardens

A fun-filled Easter Trail will be on offer at Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford this Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

From Saturday, April 20, to Monday, April 22, families are invited to complete a trail which will lead boys and girls through the stunning gardens as they solve a series of riddles and clues to lead them to their Easter Egg prize.

In addition to the trail on Easter Sunday a Fun Day with bouncy castle, face painting and costumed characters will take place on Sunday, April 21, only.

Tickets to each of the Easter days at Mount Congreve are now available to book online at www.mountcongreve.com A family ticket to the Easter Trail on Saturday and bank holiday Monday is €20 for 2 adults and 2 children and a family ticket to the Easter Trail and Fun Day on Easter Sunday is €22 for two adults and two children.

Families can also enjoy meandering the 16 km of walking paths through the beautiful Mount Congreve Gardens during their visit. The gardens at Mount Congreve, Waterford, consist of around seventy acres of intensively planted woodland garden and a four-acre walled garden with features such as a Chinese pergola, ponds, a temple and much more. The entire collection of plants is one of the largest in Ireland and consists of over three thousand different trees and shrubs, more than two thousand Rhododendrons, six hundred Camellias, three hundred Acer cultivars, six hundred conifers, two hundred and fifty climbers and fifteen hundred herbaceous plants. Simply, the gardens are amazing.

Mount Congreve Gardens are open from 11 am to 5:30 pm with last entry at 4:30 pm from Thursday to Sunday and Bank Holidays during April 2019. For further details seewww.mountcongreve.com