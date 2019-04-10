National Arthritis Week events in Kilkenny

National Arthritis Week takes place from April 8 to 14. To mark the week several events and talks will be given in Kilkenny.



Today, (Wednesday): Tai Chi info evening and taster workshop on pressure- free joint movement, 6pm at Kilkenny Project School.



Saturday, April 13, Information Stand at MacDonagh Junction, 10am to 2pm.



On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Kilkenny Castle will be lit up in orange to mark National Arthritis Week.

Kilkenny Branch coffee chat for those living with Arthritis/Fibromyalgia - Do you live with Fibromyalgia or Arthritis? You are not alone! Come for a chat, get out of the house, make new friends - The branch are looking forward to meeting you! On the last Friday of every month, come and join us and hear a different guest speaker each month from 11am-12noon then 12noon -1pm for coffee and chat in the same venue. Ossory Park Community Centre, Kilkenny.