An evening of fashion and fun in aid of St Brigid’s Camogie Club, Kilmanagh, will take place on Thursday, April 25, in Springhill Hotel. Doors open at 7pm.



Complimentary Ballykeeffe Gin & Tonic (over 18’s only). MCs for the night will be Betty Byrne and George Candler. Pauls; Frank Wall Mans Shop; Mimi; Sally West; Vila; Paco; Du Pareil Au Meme; Breege Lennon Design; Tailor of Blue; Hennessy’s Sports Shop and Bourke’s Sports.



Admission €20. Contact Mark on 087 2102735 or Mary on 087 9926260 for tickets.