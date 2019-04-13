An evening of fashion and fun in aid of St Brigid’s Camogie Club
An evening of fashion and fun in aid of St Brigid’s Camogie Club, Kilmanagh, will take place on Thursday, April 25, in Springhill Hotel. Doors open at 7pm.
Complimentary Ballykeeffe Gin & Tonic (over 18’s only). MCs for the night will be Betty Byrne and George Candler. Pauls; Frank Wall Mans Shop; Mimi; Sally West; Vila; Paco; Du Pareil Au Meme; Breege Lennon Design; Tailor of Blue; Hennessy’s Sports Shop and Bourke’s Sports.
Admission €20. Contact Mark on 087 2102735 or Mary on 087 9926260 for tickets.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on