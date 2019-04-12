Easter Commemorative Weekend in Danesfort

Saturday, April 20

Historical Lecture in the Old School hall, Dunnamaggin, on at 7.30pm.

“Kilkenny during the War of Independence” presented by Eoin Swithin Walsh. Focus will be given to how Dunnamaggin was affected during the War.



Sunday April 21

11 am parade from old school to Pat Walsh monument.

Partaking in the parade will be the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel, the Dr O’Hurley Pipe and Pipe Band, the Reserve Defence Force, the Ladies Gaelic Football Club, the Adult and Juvenile GAA Club, Irish Dancers and singers, the Scouts.

12 noon: Easter Drama and Egg Hunt. Come along to the new school, Dunnamaggin. Entry is free.

6pm to 9pm: Music in Townsend’s Pub. John Joe O’Farrell and Richie Cahill make their long awaited debut in Townsend’s bar. Raffle with fantastic prizes on the night.