MacGiolla Phadraig Way Walk on Easter Monday
Take part in the MacGiolla Phadraig Way Walk
The MacGiolla Phadraig Way Walk (17k linear Grade A Walk) takes place on Easter Bank Holiday Monday, April 22, from
Durrow to Gathabawn.
Start from Chapel car park at 12 noon. Registration fee: €5.
Refreshments afterwards in Mackey’s Bar, Gathabawn. Transport will leave Gathabawn at 11.15am sharp and will be available throughout the day, cost €5.
You may also join the walk at various points along the trail.
