MacGiolla Phadraig Way Walk on Easter Monday

The MacGiolla Phadraig Way Walk (17k linear Grade A Walk) takes place on Easter Bank Holiday Monday, April 22, from

Durrow to Gathabawn.

Start from Chapel car park at 12 noon. Registration fee: €5.

Refreshments afterwards in Mackey’s Bar, Gathabawn. Transport will leave Gathabawn at 11.15am sharp and will be available throughout the day, cost €5.



You may also join the walk at various points along the trail.