Tullaroan Athletic Club will be hosting their 5th Annual Easter Sunday Bunny Run on April 21.

10 mile €20 with 11 am start, 10k €15, 5k €10 with 11.30am start.



Come and join in what promises to be a fun filled afternoon where runners, walkers, wheelchair and assisted participants are welcome.



Chipped timing and bespoke medals for all finishers.



Refreshments and shower facilities provided.