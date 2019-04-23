Dementia Information Session in Kilkenny

Dementia Information Session will be taking place at the KBC Hub, The Parade, Kilkenny on Tuesday, April 30, to hear from Ruth Maher, Day Care Manager at The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Kilkenny.



Location: The KBC Hub, The Parade, Kilkenny.

Date: Tuesday, April 30th

Time of event: 8.30am-9.30am

Contact information: RSVP to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Corporate Fundraising Joanne Williamson on joanne.williamson@alzheimer.ie or call (01) 207 3815

This Dementia Information Session will give an overview of dementia, how people are affected by it and the services and supports provided by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland in Kilkenny for both carers and people living with dementia.

There will be an opportunity for a Q&A and open discussion at the end of the event so that attendees can share experiences and look for advice and supports.

There are more than 1,000 people currently living with dementia in Kilkenny.