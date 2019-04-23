Time to talk: Weekly gardening chat is on the agenda in the coming days

If taking time out for you involves a talk then there are plenty to choose from locally this week.​

Thursday’s Chamber Chats sees the Kilkenny Chamber President Marion Acreman outline the Kilkenny Age Friendly initiative which recently launched in the city and county. It takes place at Butler House from 6pm.​

From 8pm, the same evening Cuidiú Kilkenny has an evening focused on infant mental health, their social and emotional development. It’s upstairs at Bollard’s Bar and all are welcome.​

Tuesday has at least three different topics for consideration. The weekly session on gardening continues at Kilkenny Castle, this time focusing on Corona North’s Altamont Gardens with Assumpta Broomfield and Paul Cutler. That’s from 8pm. ​

At the same time this week though the Club House Hotel hosts a Birdwatch Ireland event titled The Life of an Irish Wildlife Ranger. Lorcan Scott of the Heritage Council will be recounting his story at this free lecture to which all are welcome. Members of the Kilkenny branch can then stay on for the AGM which will follow. ​

While the Newpark Hotel hosts Urability’s Succeeding with Assistive Technology. This is for parents of students in primary or secondary school who are using such technology or may need it in the future as well as teachers and SNAs. Places are limited to book in advance.​