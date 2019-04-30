Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, May 1 - 7, 2019

Wednesday

BEALTAINE Crafternoon Tea, Design and Crafts Council of Ireland, 11am and 2.30pm.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.​

Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8.30pm.​

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm. ​

Open Mic, Ryan’s Bar.​

Rusty Springs, The Field, 9pm.​

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.​

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.​

BEALTAINE Outdoor Architectural Tour, Kilkenny Castle, 11am. ​

BEALTAINE Crafternoon Tea, Design and Crafts Council of Ireland, 11am and 2.30pm.​

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.​

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

​Saoirse Casey, Hole in the Wall, 9pm, €15.​

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.​

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.​

Whiskers of Lichen, Ryan’s Bar, 9.30pm. ​

Live Music and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Millers, 6pm. ​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

Kilkenny Youth Theatre: Alice in Wonderland, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €19/17. ​

ROOTS Joey Landreth, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 7.30pm, €15.​

Macra Table Quiz, The Big Wheel, Callan, 8pm, €20 (team of four).​

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm. ​

First Friday Trad Session, Home Rule Club.​

St Martin’s Hurling/Muckalee GFC Championship Preview, The Ranchers Return, Coon, 9pm, €10.​

Harvest, Hackett’s Bar, 9pm, €14.20.​

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm.​ROOTS The Accidentals, Ryan’s Bar, 9pm, €15. ​

ROOTS Trad, Bollard’s, 10pm.​

ROOTS Loudest Whisper, Kilford Arms, 10pm.​

ROOTS Backyard Band, Langton’s, 10pm. ​

ROOTS Psychedelic Pill, Paris Texas, 10pm.​

ROOTS Delta Dogs, The Pumphouse, 10pm.​

ROOTS Bobbie Carey Trio, The Marble City, 10pm.​

ROOTS Jezzebelle, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm. ​

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.​

Radiostar and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

DJ, Lanigan’s.​

ROOTS Skinny Elvis, Left Bank, 10pm. ​

ROOTS TV Joness and The Tomahawks, Ryan’s Bar, 11pm.​

Saturday

Kilkenny Youth Theatre: Alice in Wonderland, Watergate Theatre, 2:30pm, €19/17. ​

ROOTS Jason Lytle & Malojian, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 3pm, €20.​

ROOTS Michael McDermott, Ryan’s Bar, 3pm, €15.​

ROOTS Jezzebelle, Brogan’s Bar, 3pm.​

ROOTS Isolated Frequency, Biddy Early’s, 4pm.

ROOTS Two Line Polka, Left Bank, 4pm.​

ROOTS TV Jones and The Tomahawks, Ryan's Bar, 4.45pm.​

ROOTS The Accidentals, Kyteler’s Inn, 5pm, €15.​

ROOTS Psychedelic Pill, Langton’s Night Club, 5pm. ​

ROOTS Fenton and The Phantoms, Lanigan’s, 5pm.​

ROOTS Joey Landreth, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 6pm, €15.​

ROOTS Villiers and The Villians, Christy’s Bar, 6pm.​

ROOTS Niall Toner Band, Syd Harkins, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Kilkenny Youth Theatre: Alice in Wonderland, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €19/17. ​

LB2, Left Bank, 8pm. ​

ROOTS The Buddies, The Playwright, 8.30pm.

ROOTS Tony McLoughlin Band, Ryan's Bar, 8:45pm.​

Liam McCormack, Home Rule Club.​

ROOTS Susto, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm, €15.​

The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm. ​

DJ, Lanigan’s.​

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.​

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar. ​

ROOTS Pump The Jam, Brogan’s Bar, 9pm.​

ROOTS Acoustic Session, Bollard’s, 9.30pm.​

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

The Underdogs, Mick Doyle’s Pub, Graignamanagh, 10pm.​

ROOTS Ben Reel, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 10pm.​

ROOTS Woodbine, The Club House Hotel, 10pm.​

ROOTS Villiers and The Villians, Kilford Arms, 10pm.​

ROOTS Loudest Whisper, O’Gorman’s, 10pm.​

ROOTS Delta Dogs, Paris Texas, 10pm.​

ROOTS Niall Toner Band, Pembroke Hotel, 10pm.​

ROOTS Deadbeatz, The Pumphouse, 10pm.​

ROOTS Two Time Polka, Rafter Dempsey's, 10pm. ​

ROOTS Jezzebelle, The Front Room, 10pm.​

ROOTS The Backyard Band, Left Bank, 10pm. ​

Langton’s Nightclub.

ROOTS Alejandro Escovedo Band with Don Antonio, Set Theatre at Langton's, 10.30pm, €20.​

ROOTS Psychedelic Pill, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 11pm.​

ROOTS Fenton and The Phantoms, Kyteler’s Inn, 11pm.​

ROOTS Isolated Frequency, Ryan’s Bar, 11pm.​

Sunday

Street Feast, various venues.

BEALTAINE Dawn Chorus Singalong, John's Bridge, 10am.

ROOTS River Whyless, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 1pm, €15.

ROOTS Dori Freeman, Ryan's Bar, 2pm, €15.

ROOTS The Needables, The Playwright, 2pm.

ROOTS The Delines, Set Theatre at Langton's, 3pm (sold out).

ROOTS Beef Supreme, Brogan's Bar, 3pm.

ROOTS Psychedelic Pill, Billy Byrne's Bar, 3pm.

ROOTS Turquoise Orange, Biddy Early's, 4pm.

ROOTS Deadbeatz, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 4pm.

ROOTS Villiers & The Villians, The Pumphouse, 4pm.

ROOTS Desert Aces, The Front Room, 4pm.

ROOTS Isolated Frequency, Left Bank, 4pm.

ROOTS Delta Dogs, Ryan's Bar, 4:30pm.

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm.

ROOTS William The Conqueror, Billy Byrne's Bar, 5pm, €15.

ROOTS Shadow Shakers, Langton's Night Club, 5pm.

ROOTS One Horse Pony, Lanigan's, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

ROOTS Fenton & The Phantoms, Christy's Bar, 6pm.

ROOTS Loudest Whisper, Syd Harkins, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6:30pm.

ROOTS Michael McDermott, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 7pm, €15.

ROOTS Patty Griffin, Watergate Theatre, 7pm (sold out).

ROOTS Broken Spokes, Ryan's Bar, 7pm.

ROOTS Villiers & The Villians, Ryan's Bar, 8:45pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm.

ROOTS Susto, Kyteler's Inn, 9pm, €15.

ROOTS Beef Supreme, Bollard's, 10pm.

ROOTS Isolated Frequency, The Club House Hotel, 10pm.

ROOTS Bobbie Carey Trio, Hotel Kilkenny, 10pm.

ROOTS The Tomcats, Kilford Arms, 10pm.

ROOTS Delta Dogs, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

ROOTS Jezzebelle, O'Gorman's, 10pm.

ROOTS The Needables, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 10pm.

ROOTS The Savage Jim Breen, Paris Texas, 10pm.

ROOTS Desert Aces, Pembroke Hotel, 10pm.

ROOTS Turquoise Orange, The Pumphouse, 10pm.

ROOTS One Horse Pony, Rafter Dempsey's, 10pm.

ROOTS Woodbine, Springhill Court Hotel, 10pm.

ROOTS The Shadow Shakers, Left Bank, 10pm.

Late Bar & DJ, Matt the Miller's.

ROOTS The Sadies, Set Theatre at Langton's, 10:30pm, €20.

ROOTS Deadbeatz, Billy Byrne's Bar, 10:30pm.

ROOTS Stephen Gormley, The Marble City Bar, 10:30pm.

ROOTS Fenton & The Phantoms, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 11pm.

ROOTS Psychedelic Pill, Kyteler's Inn, 11pm.

ROOTS Ben Reel Band, Ryan's Bar, 11pm.

Monday (Bank Holiday)

ROOTS Dori Freeman, The Pumphouse, 1pm (sold out).

ROOTS The Savage Jim Breen, Rafter Dempsey's, 3pm.

ROOTS Loudest Whisper, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 3pm.

ROOTS I Draw Slow, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 4pm, €15.

ROOTS Deep Down Detox, Ryan's Bar, 4pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.

Steve Peacocke (Brax), River Court Hotel, 7pm, €26.30/17.30.

ROOTS Dori Freeman, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 7:30pm, €15.

ROOTS Barflies, Ryan's Bar, 7:30p.

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.

ROOTS The Sadies, Kyteler's Inn, 9pm, €15.

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan & Band, Left Bank, 9:30pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10:30pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Table Quiz, Bollard's Bar, 7pm, €20 (team of four).

Garden Talk, Kilkenny Castle, 7:15pm.

FILM: Banff Mountain Film Festival, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €14.50/11.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm.

Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Any Day

Exhibition: Touch Wood by Conleth Gent, Watergarden Gallery, Thomastown to Saturday.

Exhibition: Hobbies Through History, Castlecomer Library, to May 31.

Exhibition: Poulaphouca by Sam Reveles, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to May 12.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages for full details.