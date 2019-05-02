Callan Macra Table Quiz

Callan Macra will hold a fundraising Table Quiz in aid of the club and continuing works on the Callan Macra Hall Restoration in The Big Wheel, Callan on Friday at 8pm.

Tables of 4 cost €20. All welcome to attend, raffle on the night.



Best wishes to Callan Macra members Jimmy Lynch and Shane Walsh who will take part in the National Talent Competition Finals next Sunday in Mullingar.

Jimmy will represent the club in the Mastermind section, while Shane will represent Callan Macra in the Solo Singing competition.