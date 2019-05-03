Learn about growing vegetables at Goresbridge community garden
Are you interested in learning about growing vegetables, the community garden at the Respond Centre, Barrack Street, Goresbridge, is open on a Wednesday mornings 10am – 12.30pm and you are welcome to call in and pick up a few tips on growing vegetables, fruit and herbs.
You don’t have to attend every week but if it suits for you to call in occasionally please feel free to do so.
