Kilkenny Gig Guide, May 8 - 15, 2019

WEDNESDAY

Bealtaine: Natural Beauty Products, Thomastown Library, 11am.

Bealtaine: Be Our Guest, Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 2pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Dreamstuff Youth Theatre: MacBeth, St Canice's Community Hall, 7pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

THURSDAY

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

KATS 1AKTS, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 8pm.

Smallone, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €11.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Live Music and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.



FRIDAY

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Dreamstuff Youth Theatre: MacBeth, St Canice’s Community Hall, 7pm.

Concert, Medieval Mile Museum, 8pm.

KATS 1AKTS, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 8pm.

Breda Cashe Presents Light a Penny Candle, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, (sold out).

Drops of Green, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

SuperSoul Machine and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

SATURDAY

Darkness Into Light, James Stephens Barracks, 4.15am.

Darkness Into Light, Inistioge GAA, 4.15am.

Record and CD Fair, Club House Hotel, 10am.

Relay for Life Tree of Hope Ceremony, Kilkenny Castle Park, 12pm.

Ballykeeffe Let the Summer BeGin, Left Bank, 5pm, €30.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Bingo Loco, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 6.30pm.

3 For The Road, Lanigan’s, 7pm.

Dreamstuff Youth Theatre: MacBeth, St Canice’s Community Hall, 7pm.

Branwen, Fennelly’s, Callan, 7pm, €10.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

KATS 1AKTS, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 8pm.

Breda Cashe Presents Light a Penny Candle, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, (sold out).

Skeough Ramblers, Home Rule Club.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 10pm.

Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub.

SUNDAY

Birdwatch Ireland Dawn Chorus Walk, Jenkinstown Wood, 4.30am. ​

Donal Vaughan: Science Magic, Watergate Theatre, 2.30pm, €11.​

Music in Kilkenny: Nathan Braude and Polina Leschenko, Kilmurry House, Thomastown, 4pm. ​

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.​

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm. ​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6.30pm. ​

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm. ​

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.



MONDAY

Gangsta Granny, Watergate Theatre, 11.30am, €12.​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.​

Storytelling Circle Kilkenny, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8pm.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.​

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar and Theatre.​

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.​

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.​

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9.30pm. ​

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10.30pm.​

TUESDAY

Gangsta Granny, Watergate Theatre, 11.30am, €12.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Garden Talk, Kilkenny Castle, 7.15pm. ​

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm. ​

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.​

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar. ​

Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.​

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Live music, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​



ANY DAY

Exhibition: Poulaphouca by Sam Reveles, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to Sunday. ​

Exhibition: Hobbies Through History, Castlecomer Library, to May 31. ​

Kilkenny’s cinemas have a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages.