Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, May 22 - 28, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

The Six Marys, Graignamanagh Library, 11am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Live Music and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

The Six Marys, Castlecomer Library, 11am.

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Stagedoor: One Night Ony, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €15/9.

The Poet and The Songwriter, Fennelly’s of Callan, 8pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Fusion TY Ball, Pegasus Nightclub, 8.45pm, €22.

Creedence Awakened CCR Tribute, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9pm, €10.

The Hujas Election Overload, Beer Garden at Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Wildfire and DJ Eoin B, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Exhibition Launch: reflief by Adam Fearon, Butler Gallery at Klkenny Castle, 2.30pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

American Tea Party, Dicksboro GAA Club, 8pm.

Thomastown GAA Healthy Club Fashion Show, Thomastown Community Hall, 8pm, €15.

Fairport Convention and The 4 of Us, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €32.

Paul Noonan, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8.30pm, €26.

John Needs Pembro: The Apostles, Upstairs Bar at Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm, €5.

Joe Butler, Home Rule Club.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Sean ‘n’ Steve, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub.

Sunday

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Paul Watchorn, Mick Doyle’s Pub, Graignamanagh, 7pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8:30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10:30pm.