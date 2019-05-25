On your bike for the Wandesforde National School Cycle

Wandesforde National School Cycle goes ahead on June 8.

The 5K Fun/ Cycle/ Run is always a popular family event which includes a bouncy castle, face painting and of course the finest ice cream. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration from 8 a.m.

Refreshments provided before and after cycle. First off are the 70K & 100K at 9 a.m.



Next at 11 a.m. are both the 30K and 5K Fun/ Cycle/ Run.

This year the school proudly support Conor Parr, St. John’s Ward, Crumlin Children's Hospital, Dublin. Free T Shirt with every registration. Further info from event co-ordinator Stephen (087 279 4513). Deenside Wheelers.