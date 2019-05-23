Free talk from the Kilkenny Branch of Arthritis Ireland

Every month the Kilkenny Branch of Arthritis Ireland host a free talk from a professional who in some way can provide tools to help in pain management.



On May 28, at 7.30pm in the Ossory Park Centre in Kilkenny, we will hear from Mary Hayden about acupuncture and how it can help the body and chronic pain. This is a free event but registration is needed. Call/ text 0871491767 to book.