Viral sensations 'Just These, Please' in the running for Cat Laughs comedy award

Coors Light will host ‘The Rockies Award’ at The Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival this June bank holiday weekend. The Rockies Award is a chance for up-and-coming comedians, who have their eyes set on this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, to put their comedic skills to the test. For the first time, these comedians will try out their material in front of expert judges and an audience vote for the chance to win the Rockies Award.

One of the acts up for the award is Just These, Please. Check out the video below, you might remember this went viral in Ireland a few months ago.

The Cat Laughs weekend is going to have us all laughing!



This year’s six competitors for The Rockies are: the hilarious sketch comedy duo EGG; viral sketch video sensations Just These, Please; BBC New Comedy Award 2018 and Scottish Comedian of the Year winner, Stephen Buchanan; Funny Women Finalist Abigoliah Schamaun; and hilarious home grown comics, Ruth Hunter and Shane Daniel Byrne.

Each comedian will be assigned a Rockies Mentor; an established comedian who has cut their teeth at Cat Laughs and Edinburgh before. They are there to see their performances, give them notes and offer advice. Previous mentors have included Colin Murphy, Andrew Maxwell and Panti Bliss.



Each 'Rockie' act will preview their hour-long solo show in different venues across the weekend before coming together and going head-to-head with their tightest material at The Rockies final in The Left Bank on Sunday night. Two finalists, chosen by a panel of expert judges, will be put to an audience vote. Last year’s acts Maisie Adam and Sara Barron went on to be nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.