Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, June Bank Holiday weekend

WEDNESDAY

Appleman's Cider Race & Music Evening, Gowran Park, 5pm.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.​

John Doyle & Mick Mcauley, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 8.30pm, €15.​

Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8.30pm.​

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm. ​

Rusty Springs, The Field, 9pm.​

Folk & Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Open Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 9.30pm

THURSDAY

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

IWA Table Quiz, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm, €20 (team of four).

Crowman, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €21.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

FRIDAY

Teac Tom’s Around the Clock Charity Cycle, Kilkenny Town Hall, 4pm.

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Stockton’s Wing Retrospective Tour, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €27.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Divine Invention and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Smash Hits, Langton’s Ballroom, 10pm, €11.

SATURDAY

Trouvere Medieval Minstrels, Kilkenny Castle Park, 11am to 4pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

John Glen and The Mainliners, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

The Buddies, Home Rule Club.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub.

SUNDAY

Trouvere Medieval Minstrels, Kilkenny Castle Park, 11am to 4pm.​

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.​

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm. ​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm. ​

Matching It Up, The Playwright, 8.30pm. ​

Live Music, Home Rule Club.​

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm. ​

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm. ​

Bank Holiday Sunday, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

MONDAY

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm.​

Trad Session, Cleere’s.​

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.​

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.​

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9.30pm.



TUESDAY

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Garden Talk, Kilkenny Castle, 7.15pm. ​

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm. ​

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.​

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar. ​

Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.​

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

ANY DAY

PolskaÉire Festival, various venues, from Sunday to June 16.​

Exhibition: reflief by Adam Fearon, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to July 28.

