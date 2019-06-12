Summer Soirée​ returns to Skyline Suite in Kilkenny hotel

Some are already on school holidays, for others its getting closer, while for the rest of us, all we can do is catch some of the fun whenever we can.​

A special event tonight (Wednesday) aims to capture the mood and get you ready for whatever you’re facing into, be it long stretches in work or walks in the countryside.​ The eagerly anticipated Summer Soirée returns to the Skyline Suite of Hotel Kilkenny with doors opening at 7pm.​

During the evening you’ll learn how to host a similar occasion at your own home, dishing up delicious eats in the style of Anne Neary and Helen Costello who will be on hand demonstrating across the evening.​

Master of Ceremonies Edward Hayden too will be adding some sparkle while there are loads of prizes to win, including most stylist person.

There will also be stalls promoting and selling local food, arts and crafts, loads of people to chat to and a great opportunity to let your hair down for some mid-week fun which will still have you home at a reasonable time.​

Tickets cost €25 via Eventbrite or the organisers with proceeds going to Burnchurch National School Parents’ Association.​