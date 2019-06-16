Bike Day in Gowran

Bike Day, Gowran is part of the National Bike Week which will take place this year on Saturday, June 22.



All are invited, starting at the top of Gowran, an escorted cycling convoy (parents/guardians must be present with children) following our planned Heritage Route and stopping at the estates to collect children and their parents/guardians on the way to the school grounds.



At the school grounds we will have a Bike Doctor to advise on bike repairs and bike safety and loads of fun activities.



At 4pm, once the bike repair workshop and learn to ride/fun activities are finished, we’ll hit the road again for a cycle back to the centre of Gowran via Mill Road to the Green for a ‘pollinators picnic’ in the Millennium Garden in front of St. Mary's Church where we’ll have a local bee keeper give a demo of a bee hive etc. while kids and parents/guardians relax with their picnic.



There will be an opportunity to visit free of charge the beautiful and historic National Monument of St Mary's Church.

Local Gardai in Thomastown have also been contacted about our plans for the day to ensure a safe event. Local businesses will join in the fun and provide refreshments.