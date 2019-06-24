Free tours of the Dunbrody Famine Ship for young Kilkenny hurling fans!

The Dunbrody Famine Ship in New Ross was built across the River Barrow in Co. Kilkenny and resides on the Co. Wexford side of the Barrow.

To celebrate Wexford VS Kilkenny in the Leinster Final, the visitor attraction is offering all kids under 12 who wear EITHER jersey, free entry to their tours next Saturday!

Tours run 9am to 5pm and you don’t need to book in advance!

Everyone at the Dunbrody Famine Ship can’t wait to see you supporting your county on board the ship this Saturday, June 29!

The Kilkenny v Wexford Leinster Senior Hurling Final takes place this Sunday, June 30, in Croke Park. The counties will also meet in the minor final.