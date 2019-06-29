Dancing at the crossroads for Crumlin Children's Hospital

A great evening is promised on Saturday 6th July in Connolly’s Pub, Dunbell from 7pm.

A family fun event with lots to do for all the family; Set and Social dancing, BBQ, cow milking contest, ring toss and much more. There is no cover charge, a raffle & bucket collection will take place on the night.

All funds raised go towards CMRF Crumlin Hospital. Please support this great cause. For further details contact Dave Sutton 0872403876