Tensions running high in Love Island as Maura couples up with Marvin

Longford model Maura Higgins has kissed plenty of frogs in the Love Island villa, but none have stood up to the plate to become a prince for her.



Maura chose to couple up with Marvin Brooks after a saucy kiss was shared and the pair are 25/1 to land the big prize and be crowned this year’s Love Island winners.

Boxer Tommy Fury decided to stay with Molly-Mae and not choose one of the new hotties on Tuesday night’s juicy episode of Love Island.



The couple have since soared into the lead to become the winning couple with BoyleSports cutting them into 1/8 from 2/1 to share the prize of £50,000.

However, it was not a happy reunion for Amber Gill when she came back to the villa after choosing Michael over one of the new handsome men only to find out her partner had decided to recouple with 22-year old recruitment consultant Joanna Chimonides.

The new love birds are 9/1 to become the winning couple but the reaction from some of the original islanders could leave too much tension on the new couple.

Anton has finally found a potential love story of his own as he coupled up with make-up artist Belle Hassan from Bromley. The Scottish beau is 9/2 to win top male and it’s 6/1 that the two will win the show together.

Love Island ~ Top Female

1-4 Molly-Mae Hague

6 Belle Hassan

9 Joanna Chimonides

10 Maura Higgins

14 Lucie Donlan

14 Amber Gill

14 Amy Hart

22 Jourdan Riane

Love Island Winning Couple

1/4 - Tommy & Molly-Mae

6/1 - Anton & Belle

9/1 - Michael Joanna

14/1 - Curtis & Amy

20/1 - Ovie & Anna

20/1 – George & Lucie

25/1 – Maura & Marvin

AMY IS BROKEN HART-ED AFTER SHE LEARNS THE TRUTH FROM CURTIS

Following his surprising and dramatic recoupling speech, Curtis and a nervous Amy have a chat in the snug.

FIRST LOOK



Amy's heart breaks as Curtis tells her the truth about Jourdan, and the villa erupts as Michael and Amber come face-to-face.

Tonight, 9pm on @itv2. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JndfZ3KkGM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 3, 2019





He tells her: “I felt everything with us was absolutely perfect and I could see a future then the new girls came into the Villa… Then I felt something and I didn’t know what. I pulled a girl for a chat, I spoke to her.”



He admits not only did he speak to Jourdan about these feelings but he also kissed her in the challenges.



Amy is taken aback and says: “So she’s the Islander you fancy the most and she’s still here…”



Curtis relays how his discussion with Jourdan went whilst Amy was in Casa Amor: “This is the bit you’re going to find the hardest, and I am very, very sorry that I am going to have to say this but I will not lie to you. I did say ‘I like you, I think you are very attractive and good looking’ [to Jourdan] I spoke about you and said everything is perfect with you, everything’s great, I can see a future with you. I don’t understand why I’m feeling this for anyone else, I was contemplating asking you to be my girlfriend. Then I said I’m not over thinking anything anymore, I’m not going with my head and I feel something and I’m so confused and I don’t understand what it is.”



He admits this is when he said he would recouple with Jourdan if the Recoupling was soon after that discussion, which breaks Amy’s heart.



Curtis admits: “I said I would recouple with her and she said no basically.”



Amy says: “So she said no, so you were like ‘Oh right then go back to Ames.’”



Curtis tells her: “No. I was still going to pursue her then something just clicked. I realised that I had been lying to myself, I’d been lying to everybody and worst of all I’d been lying to you… Our relationship has stuff we need to work on, it really does and I’ve lied and said it hasn’t. A girl has walked in that has some of the things I’d like us to work on and this is where I felt my connection with her… I would like to work on our relationship and work on the things and make them better.”



Amy (pictured below) is distraught: “My whole life I’ve been looking for someone who accepts me for me and I truly thought I’d found that and I thought you’d found that in me… Where do I go from here?”





Later, on the swing seat, Amy confides in Maura, Molly-Mae and Lucie about the situation.



However when Amy admits she loves Curtis, an irate Maura says: “He doesn’t [love you] because he wouldn’t have done that if he did. That’s harsh and I’m sorry. Do you honestly think you deserve this?”



Curtis is visibly emotional following his discussion with Amy and is sad that he has hurt her.



Tommy and Danny go to support him and Tommy says: “This whole thing has made you realise that there are things missing, no big deal. There are things missing in every relationship. You’ve not done anything wrong it’s just made you realise there are things missing. She’s never had anything like this with a boy before she’s just scared that’s all.”



After having time to take it all in, and after having some advice from her gal pals, Amy wants to readdress things with Curtis.



Taking control of the situation, Amy tells Curtis: “I was coming back to the Villa to tell you that I loved you. I’ve been away for four days and I come back to find out that you’ve been snogging other people and telling other people you fancy them, telling them you want to re-couple with them. You have zero respect for me to do that in front of my friends... I feel like I deserve better than to be basically cheated on.”



She continues: “I never thought you’d do this to me, you’re the perfect man after all. You are not. You can sleep on the day bed again tonight.”



As she goes to bed - on her own - she tells Anna and Molly-Mae: “I never thought he would do that to me. That’s not the Curtis I know. That’s not the person I’ve fallen in love with. I would never have looked at anyone else at all. He was my everything.”



Clearly upset, in the Beach Hut Amy says: “I thought I’d met my first love and the one and it turns out I haven’t. I’m someone’s back up plan yet again and he disrespected me in such a way. I wouldn’t have ever looked at anyone else. He was my future and now I have nothing and he’s taken that away from me.”



Is this the end of the road for Curtis and Amy?