Mark Fraochán Sunday wtih South Kilkenny Historical Society
South Kilkenny Historical Society will join locals and others on Sunday July 14 (Fraochán Sunday) on the summit of Tory Hill.
Meeting time and place is 1.45pm at the Church Car Park, Mullinavat. All welcome.
Climbing Tory Hill on Fraochán Sunday is an ancient tradition, dating back many centuries and is associated with the ancient festival of Lughnasa.
