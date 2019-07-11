Nine days of events for Kilkenny Home Rule Club birthday

The Home Rule Club will kick off nine days of commemorative events this Saturday, and those involved would love for you to drop by at some stage to savour the atmosphere.

The well known spot on John’s Quay in the heart of Kilkenny City is marking its 125th birthday.​ Throughout the year it hosts a great spread of entertainment from talks to live music, with a host of varied monthly offerings.​

The venue’s special festive focus starts on Saturday with a barbecue for which Bold as Brass will provide the soundtrack while swing dancers will showcase footwork skills. That night then Tom Brasil will entertain in the bar, keeping the music going.​

On July 18 it continues when St Patrick’s Brass and Reed Band will give an evening concert. ​There’s an afternoon barbecue with bikes and bikers on July 20 with a Mayoral birthday party on the same evening and some prize giving.​

The festivities then culminate on July 21 with vintage cars and regatta as well as another barbecue.​ So swing in at some stage and get a feel for what can be enjoyed by the banks of the Nore and keep an eye on your Kilkenny People for updates.​