The Battle of Carrickshock at The Home Rule Club

The Home Rule Club in Kilkenny is celebrating its 125th Anniversary. It is the sole remaining Home Rule Club in Ireland. In the context of this celebration they are having a series of talks.



On July 17 at 8.30pm in the Home Rule Club, John’s Quay, Kilkenny, a talk by Maynooth Lecturer, Jim McAuley on “The Battle of Carrickshock 1831 - a Prelude to 1916” with personal footnotes from Richie Power.