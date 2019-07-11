Iconic Irish group Bagatelle set for Durrow show this weekend

Iconic Irish band Bagatelle are set for their performance in Lennons Durrow this weekend.

Back in 1978, the idea of a band touring nationwide with a totally original music set just didn’t work — for most! However, Bagatelle’s music did work, and would help to establish them firmly on the Irish music circuit worldwide.

Over those 40 years they’ve had several number one singles with iconic songs like Summer In Dublin, Second Violin, Trump Card, and more, multi-platinum and gold Album sales and classic emigration songs like Streets Of New York, Flight of Earls, Boston Rose — written of course by Bagatelle ‘hit man’ Liam Reilly.

They have shared stages with legends like Bob Marley, John Denver, The Pogues, Duran Duran Pretenders, Van Morrison U2, UB40, George Micheal and many more.

Three years ago they completed their final year tour, retired — for all of about three months — got bored, and then played a series of sold out gigs all across Ireland. They play Lennons Durrow this Saturday, July 13. Doors open at 6pm, and tickets are €20.