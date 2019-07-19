Hands Across the Border exhibition makes first ever visit to Kilkenny

A unique exhibition has come to Kilkenny for the very first time, but you're running out of time to see it.

Hands Across the Border is a stunning patchwork exhibition jointly prepared by the Irish Patchwork Society and the Northern Irish Patchwork Guild.

The exhibition is held every two years but this is the first time it has been held in Kilkenny. It is being hosted in the Chapter Room of St Mary's Cathedral.

It has already been on display in Drogheda and in Port Stewart.

The exhibition is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm every day until Sunday.

'Ruby Serendipity' is the theme of this exhibition and one of the amazing works is a portrait of jockey Ruby Walsh. Another piece is by Irene McWilliams from Belfast who was named on the Queen's Birthday Honours List in the UK for her services to patchwork.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the Northern Ireland Patchwork Guild and 2021 will be the Irish Society's anniversary.