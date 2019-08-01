Pop Up art and crafts exhibition in Castlecomer Discovery Park
Pop-Up Art & Craft Exhibition: A group of local craft people and artists are holding a pop-up exhibition and sale in Castlecomer Discovery Park from August 1 to 31.
The space will be open daily from 11am to 2pm and will include a wide range of affordable homemade products, many of which include upcycled, eco-friendly and sustainable materials.
Call in and support these enthusiastic and talented locals.
