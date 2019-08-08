Team Aspect to be feted in Castlecomer tomorrow

The famed Team Aspect will be feted at a celebratory night this Friday.

The Castlecomer foursome, who recently took part in the daunting Race Across America cycle and were gold medal winners from a previous Race Around Ireland event, will have their achievements marked at the Avalon House Hotel from 8.30pm. The (mainly) local act, Knots Down and Out, will provide the music while finger food will also be available for attendees.

The grouping will be handing over their fundraising proceeds to the Aspect unit at SOS Kilkenny while they’ll also be in receipt of their David Buggy Motors Kilkenny Sport Star Award.