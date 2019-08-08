La Leche League Kilkenny to host coffee morning

La Leche League Kilkenny will host a coffee morning this Wednesday.

It runs at The Orchard House from 10.30am to 12.30pm and is in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week.

Guest speaker is The Food Tree's Rachael Wilson who will share about weaning babies onto solids and making family meal time enjoyable. Mums with babies are always welcome as are pregnant mums with tea/ coffee and a scone costing €5.​