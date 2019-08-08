'Where will Winnie Pooh?' - Family fun day in Graigue Ballycallan this weekend

Graigue-Ballycallan GAA Club and St. Brigid’s Camogie Club are holding their Annual Family Fun Day and Firewood Auction on Sunday August 11 in Tom Ryall Park, Kilmanagh.



This is one of the Club’s main fund-raisers and all proceeds go towards our running costs. This year we will have all the usual attractions, under-age hurling and camogie blitz, sports events, cross-bar challenge and of course the ever popular “Where will Winnie Pooh”.



The eagerly anticipated big raffle for a tractor trailer load of sticks will of course take place. The culinary aspect will be well catered for by the barbeque and all manner of home-made delicious confectionery will be on offer in the kitchen.

This year the club are adding a Used Gear Shop to the mix and many bargains will be available across a broad range of sports gear!



Undoubtedly the massive firewood auction attracts large interest and this year will be no different, and if you want to stock up on timber for the coming winter then Tom Ryall Park, Kilmanagh is the place to be on Sunday 11th August.

Proceedings start at 1.30pm, so for a fun-filled afternoon for all the family come to the Family Fun Day where a warm welcome awaits.