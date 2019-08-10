Conahy Heritage Society walk for Heritage Week

Conahy Heritage Society are organising a walk on August 17th. The walk will commence at the GAA Clubhouse in Jenkinstown (R95 Y759) at 10.30am.



The walk will travel down Gunner's lane to where the River Dinan and River Nore meet, where once stood a monastery, castle and church.



The walk will continue along the Nore bank to the bridge at Ardaloo, visiting the graveyard and church there before returning to the Clubhouse for refreshments.



Information will be provided on the areas as the walk proceeds. This event is organised as part of Heritage Week.