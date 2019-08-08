Kilkenny adult learners invited to Springboard & Part-time Information Evening at WIT

Waterford Institute of Technology is to host a Springboard and Part-time Open Evening on Wednesday 21 August 2019 from 5pm-7pm.

This gives people considering a return to education through an evening course, online course or through block release the chance to talk to WIT subject experts and discuss flexible course opportunities available in 2019/20. Springboard+ experts will also be on hand to discuss Springboard+. Springboard-funded courses are now open to people irrespective of their employment status.

Applications for 2019 can be made until late August WIT staff are on hand to talk through the application process.

Springboard level 6 courses will remain free to all participants, and returning students and those in receipt of certain allowances, including Jobseekers Benefit, will continue to be able to access courses free of charge. For employed participants on Springboard courses NFQ level 7 – 9, 90% of the course fee will be funded by the Government, with participants required to contribute just 10% of the fee.

There is no need to register for this free event - just turn up on the evening.

See more at www.wit.ie/springboard and www.wit.ie/parttime